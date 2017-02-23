Brit Awards 2017 honoured the best of music acts on Wednesday night in London. Hosted by Canadian singer Michael Bublé, the award show paid tribute to George Michael and honoured late legend David Bowie with major awards.

George Michael's former Wham! bandmates paid tribute to the singer, while Bowie was honoured with Best Male Solo Artist and Mastercard British Album awards. Brit Awards also honoured Adele, Robbie Williams, and Beyonce among others on Wednesday night.

Check out the complete list of winners and losers below:

Global Success

Adele - winner

Icon Award

Robbie Williams - Winner

British male solo artist

David Bowie – Winner

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British female solo artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sande – Winner

British group

The 1975 – Winner

Bastillle

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British breakthrough act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag 'N' Bone Man – Winner

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics' choice

Rag 'N' Bone Man - Winner

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British single

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Clean Bandit - Rockabye

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex – Winner

Callum Scott - Dancing On My Own

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Alan Walker - Faded

Zayn – Pillowtalk

British album of the year

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...

David Bowie – Blackstar –Winner

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British artist video of the year

Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Clean Bandit - Rockabye

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Little Mix - Hair

One Direction – History – Winner

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

International male solo artist

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake – Winner

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

International female solo artist

Beyonce – Winner

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International group

A Tribe Called Quest – Winner

Drake and Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Twenty-One Pilots