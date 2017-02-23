Brit Awards 2017 honoured the best of music acts on Wednesday night in London. Hosted by Canadian singer Michael Bublé, the award show paid tribute to George Michael and honoured late legend David Bowie with major awards.
George Michael's former Wham! bandmates paid tribute to the singer, while Bowie was honoured with Best Male Solo Artist and Mastercard British Album awards. Brit Awards also honoured Adele, Robbie Williams, and Beyonce among others on Wednesday night.
Check out the complete list of winners and losers below:
Global Success
Adele - winner
Icon Award
Robbie Williams - Winner
British male solo artist
David Bowie – Winner
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British female solo artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Emeli Sande – Winner
British group
The 1975 – Winner
Bastillle
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British breakthrough act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag 'N' Bone Man – Winner
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics' choice
Rag 'N' Bone Man - Winner
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British single
James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Clean Bandit - Rockabye
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex – Winner
Callum Scott - Dancing On My Own
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like
Alan Walker - Faded
Zayn – Pillowtalk
British album of the year
The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...
David Bowie – Blackstar –Winner
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British artist video of the year
Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Clean Bandit - Rockabye
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Little Mix - Hair
One Direction – History – Winner
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International male solo artist
Bon Iver
Leonard Cohen
Drake – Winner
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
International female solo artist
Beyonce – Winner
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International group
A Tribe Called Quest – Winner
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty-One Pilots