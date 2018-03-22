England cricket team were bowled out for their fifth-lowest Test score — 58 in just 94 minutes on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Thursday, March 22.

Joe Root's men were heading into the first day-night Test of the tour on the back of a successful ODI series, which they had won 3-2 against the Black Caps. Also, there was a lot of positivity around the England team as Ben Stokes was back in the playing XI for the first time since missing 2017/18 Ashes Down Under.

However, New Zealand seamers Trent Boult and Tim Southee ran riot and swung the momentum back in their team's favor as early as in the morning session of the Test. With the pink kookaburra in hand, both the seamers looked unplayable as they picked up all 10 English wickets between them.

Skipper Root, who had promoted himself to bat at no. 3, was cleaned up Boult, who ended up with his career-best figures of 6 for 32. Southee finished with 4 for 25 from his 10-over spell.

Comeback man Stokes was one of the five men, who failed to trouble the scorers. The top-six contributed only 18 runs, which includes 11 from the bat of opener Mark Stoneman.

At one point in the morning session, England, reeling at 23 for 8, were starting at the lowest total in Test history. However tailender Craig Overton, who walked in at no. 10, top-scored with a 25-ball 33 and helped the visitors avoid a few embarrassing records.

Notably, New Zealand was bowled for the lowest Test score in Test history — 26 by England in Auckland in 1955.

International Business Times, India has compiled a few Twitter reactions to England's dismal show in Auckland. From calls to bringing back Kevin Pietersen, who retired earlier this week to praising Overton's heroics, check all the tweets below.

Overton 'favorite England player of all time'