Australia cricket team's highly-rated and new-found talent Peter Handscomb, also a milestone maker, has given a stern warning to the India cricket team spinners ahead of the two nation's four-match Test series, starting February.

India play Australia in Pune, Bengaluru, Dharamsala and Ranchi, following the completion of their current series against England in limited overs cricket.

Handscomb, 25, is the first cricketer since Herbie Collins to score over 50 runs in his four consecutive test matches since debut. Collins had achieved the feat way back in the 1920s. The middle-order batsman had made his Test cricket debut in November 2016.

Indirectly stating that he is ready for the challenge from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the hotshot spinners in the India cricket team at the moment, Handscomb mentioned that he is relishing playing the spinners during the Australia tour of India 2017.

"I love facing spin every time I get out there. No matter what wicket it's on it's always a challenge. It would be great if I face spin all the time. I enjoy that competition and it's just awesome fun," Handscomb was quoted as saying by Reuters.