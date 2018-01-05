Manoranjan Ravichandran, who made his debut with Saheba, is back with his second outing Brihaspathi. He has collaborated with Nanda Kishore, who has hits like Victory and Ranna to his credits. Leading producer Rockline Venkatesh has bankrolled the film, which is the Kannada remake of Tamil hit film Velaiilla Pattadhari.

Bengali actress Mishti Chakraborthy has paired up with Manoranjan in the film, which has Saikumar and Sithara as the hero's parents. Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Prakash Belawadi and others are in the supporting roles. Satya Hegde has handled the cinematography department, while KM Prakash has edited the flick.

V Harikrishna has composed the music for Brihaspati and a few tracks that include Dandam Dashagunam have won the hearts of the listeners.

Brihaspathi tells the story of unemployed Sudhir (Manoranjan Ravichandran), who is unwilling to sacrifice his dream, although his family exerts pressure on him to find an alternative career.

The struggles that he faces as an unemployed youth and the challenges before him when he gets his dream job are the interesting parts of the story.

Sudhir has made minor changes in the storyline to suit the sensibilities of the Kannada audience.

The trailer and teasers from the film have indicated that the movie would be a commercial potboiler. Also, the clips have shown Manoranjan showing improvement in his acting skills, dance and fights. His first film Saheba had failed to give him a dream debut although critics have praised the film. Will Brihaspathi be his ticket to stardom?

Let us find it in the audience's words:

Priyanka:

I see significant improvement in Manoranjan's acting...but still the shades of his father Ravichandran are visible...I love the way he performs stunts and dance...VIP has a good story...can be watched once for sure #Brihaspathi

D Rajesh:

Overall, it is just an average film. #Brihaspathi

Done with the first half... apart from acting... I liked everything about #ManoranjanRavichandran. His body language is impressive....styles....actions... His expressions are not pleasing at parts....will update you my full review after the completion of second half

Shashiprasad S M: