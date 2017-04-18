Seagulls players including Czech midfielder Jiří Skalák were seen being carried aloft through the streets of Brighton on 17 April, after the south coast club gained promotion back to the Premier League. Brighton were last in the top division of English football in 1983 - before it was the Premier League.
Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate with fans after historic promotion to Premier League
Seagulls players including Czech midfielder Jiří Skalák were seen being carried aloft through the streets of Brighton on 17 April, after the south coast club gained promotion back to the Premier League. Brighton were last in the top division of English football in 1983 - before it was the Premier League.
- April 18, 2017 15:26 IST
-