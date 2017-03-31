Bridge washed away after heavy flooding from Cyclone Debbie

Bridge washed away after heavy flooding from Cyclone Debbie
The aftermath of cyclone Debbie is causing destruction at the Gold Coast in Australia. Some areas had to be evacuated due to heavy flooding and landslides cut off come towns. Part of the Tamborine-Oxenford Bridge in Upper Coomera, Queensland was washed away in the flood, blocking an access road.
