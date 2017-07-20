Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride Of Habaek, will be back with episode 7 next Monday, July 24, at 10.50pm KST. The chapter will feature Yoon So Ah getting entangled in a love triangle with Habaek and Hoo Ye.

The female lead knows that she could never get her happy ending with the water god and she is unaware of the feelings the resort CEO has for her. Things could be more clear to her when she meets the business man.

The neuropsychiatrist may also have to deal with Chairman Shin Dong Man, wind god Bi Ryum and goddess Moo Ra, who is known among humans as actress Jung Soo Jung. Since the shocking cliffhanger of episode 6 teased her demise, the viewers have been desperate to know more about her relationship with the gods.

The promo for episode 7 begins by featuring a conversation between the onscreen couple, wherein the water god reminds his descendant that he will protect her at any cost. Then, the clip shows So Ah with the resort CEO.

As the female lead enjoy a dinner night with Hoo Ye, he tells her, "If I make up my mind, I can read people's feelings." Shortly, the male protagonist confronts the resort CEO and urges him to stay away from his lover.

The footage also features a conversation between the wind god and the goddess. Moo Ra tells Bi Ryum that Habaek does not seem to be in a hurry to go back. The video ends by hinting at breakup for the onscreen couple.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch Bride Of The Water God episode 7 next Monday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first six episodes online here.

Watch the trailer below: