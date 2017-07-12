Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride of Habaek, will be back with episode 5 next Monday, July 17, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably feature some new challenges for So Ah.

The neuropsychiatrist struggled a lot in her childhood and something from her past is still haunting her. She is worried about something and concerned about someone. But it is not clear what it is or who it is.

From the flashback sequences, it is being revealed that the female lead's father was involved in a lot of social work. He was concerned about the poor and the needy rather than his own family members. The title character was not really close to her father and it had a bad impact on her.

Watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 37 and 38 live online

There is someone who is following So Ah and tracking her moves. He tried to kill her once and may do it again. The male protagonist knows about it and is trying his best to help her, but he does not know much about her or the people close to her.

Another person willing to help the neuropsychiatrist is resort CEO, Hoo Ye. He decided to buy her land and has been trying hard to impress her. Is he in love with her?

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch Bride Of The Water God episode 5 next Monday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first four episodes online here.

The promo shows somebody trying to kill So Ah again. When she asks the person, "Did you try to kill me on purpose?" he says, "If it started, it should end. You won't have the life that you want."

The footage also shows goddess Moo Ra confronting the water god. "Why are you such a loser? Why do you need her? How could you be so irresponsible?" she says in the footage.

The goddess then informs wind god Bi Ryum about their conversation. "This is making me overexcited. I'm sure he is not doing this for that reason," she says. The video ends showing the male protagonist making a promise to So Ah. "I promise I will keep you safe," he tells her.

Watch the trailer of Bride Of The Water God episode 5 below: