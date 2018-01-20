Actress Jun So Min, who made a cameo appearance in the popular tvN series The Bride Of Habaek, is all set to appear in a new Korean drama, titled Cross.

In the medical drama, the Running Man cast will be portraying the role of an intern named Go Ji In, the only daughter of a well known medical practitioner named Go Jung Hoon.

The 31-year-old My Secret Romance actress has revealed that her character is a very passionate and determined person, who always fights for justice.

Also read Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun opens up about her role in upcoming KBS drama

"Go Ji In is very passionate and full of determination. I think those aspects of her personality make her different from me. However, like Go Ji In, I also feel the stirrings of justice inside me and can't hold myself back whenever I see injustice. I think that's our biggest similarity," Soompi quoted her.

"I think everyone will like Go Ji In's passionate, righteous personality. To put it simply, she's a just person. On top of that, she's friendly and cheerful, and she's nice to older people. I believe the viewers will like that side of her," she added.

So Min has also opened up about the various challenges she had to face while filming Cross. "The hardest thing was being cold because the doctors' coats were so thin," she said.

The actress then said that she hopes to see her character spreading a positive message about organ transplantation and encouraging more people step forward to it.

"I hope that because of my acting, many people will become interested in organ transplants. In my opinion, that aspect alone makes Cross an extremely charming drama," she said.

So Min even revealed that her character in SBS variety show Running Man is very different from her real life personality. "A lot of people watch 'Running Man' and think of me as extremely aggressive, energetic, and crazy. But I'm actually a timid woman," she explained.

Cross is an upcoming tvN series that revolves around the life of a young doctor, who plots revenge against the murderers of his father. The show is scheduled to premiere on January 29 and it features Go Kyung Pyo and Cho Jae Hyun in lead roles along with So Min.