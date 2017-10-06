Universal has taken a backseat with the Bride of Frankenstein project. The studio has announced that the film's production has been pushed back and the script is being reworked on, Deadline reports.

Many speculate that Universal might have decided to delay the project following the box office disappointment of Tom Cruise's The Mummy. While Angelina Jolie has been signed to play the titular role, director Bill Condon has his eyes on Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot for the role.

Industry insiders tell The Wrap that though Jolie and Javier Bardem are board at the moment, Condon seems to be interested in getting the DCEU star instead. Bardem and Jolie have been attached to Bride of Frankenstein but insiders believe that neither actor has a deal locked in.

"Condon and the other filmmakers have been in a holding pattern waiting for Jolie to commit to the project or pass. The filmmakers have not reached out to Gadot," The Wrap reports.

Who wouldn't want to see Gadot in this avatar? After playing a naive Diana turning into the superhero in Wonder Woman and all set to unite with the league in Justice League, it would definitely be interesting to watch the Fast and Furious star take on a dark role.

The dark universe's movie initially slated to release February 14, 2019, presuming that the production was supposed to begin anytime soon. But now, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the movie has been pulled out of the release calendar.

Deadline confirms that the crew of the movie have been told to go home whereas the two actors are now in a holding pattern.

"After thoughtful consideration, Universal Pictures and director Bill Condon have decided to postpone Bride of Frankenstein. None of us want to move too quickly to meet a release date when we know this special movie needs more time to come together. Bill is a director whose enormous talent has been proven time and again, and we all look forward to continuing to work on this film together," Universal explained in a statement to Deadline.

Though many fingers are pointing at the reviews of The Mummy, Collider speculates that Universal is fast gearing another Jolie movie into production. The long-discussed Maleficent 2 has found its director in Joachim Rønning and plans to kick-start filming in 2018. Jolie will never be ready to forgo the Maleficent sequel.

It is now to watch if Universal will find another bride or plan a schedule to accommodate Jolie.