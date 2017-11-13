Bharti Singh is all set to turn bride on December 3 but before the D-Day, the comedian's close friends and family pampered her by organising a bridal shower.

Some pictures from the recently held special occasion have surfaced online and going by the photos, it seems the bride-to-be had a blast with her family and close friends.

Bharti looked gorgeous in a blue gown, a pink bridal headgear and a sash in her bridal shower.

The destination wedding in Goa will be a grand affair and Bharti and her beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently unveiled the invitation card, which looks extremely beautiful. The cover stays true to the theme of beach wedding where the couple is seen sailing on a boat.

It will be a three-day wedding extravaganza and Bharti and Harsh have planned to hold a reception for their friends in Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies include a Mata ki Chouki, a traditional Punjabi bangle ceremony and will also take place a few days before the families head off to Goa, Indian Express reported.

Celebrity fashion designer Neeta Lulla has designed the wedding outfit for the ace comedian.

The wedding will be attended by several television celebs including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Wahi and others. Bharti also plans to invite all the A-listers of Bollywood although she is aware of their busy work schedule.