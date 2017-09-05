Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Xiamen in China for the 2017 BRICS Summit.

PM Modi's visit to China to attend the BRICS Summit comes days after India and China ended the 73-day long Doklam standoff.

In economics, BRICS is the acronym for an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Originally the first four were grouped as "BRIC" before the induction of South Africa in 2010.

The BRICS members are all leading developing or newly industrialized countries, but they are distinguished by their large, sometimes fast-growing economies and significant influence on regional affairs; all five are G-20 members.

Here are top seven facts you need to know about BRICS.

The countries who have expressed interest in joining BRICS are; Afghanistan, Argentina, Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, Bangladesh and Greece.

