British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday outlined her 12-point plan for what many consider will be a "hard Brexit": Near-total detachment of the United Kingdom (UK) from the 28-member European Union, but with conditions that greatly benefit the nation.

However, even though she went into great depths while explaining these 12 points, she warned that she would not tolerate "opposition for opposition's sake" when time came for the Brexit deal to be negotiated between the EU and the UK.

She also underlined that she would not stand for the "punitive deal" that many member states within the UK are calling for: A deal that would punish the UK for leaving the EU in terms that would serve as a deterrent for other nations within the EU that were also considering a departure. "No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain," said May.

Here are the 12 points of the Brexit plan the British prime minister laid out on Tuesday:

1. To provide certainty for the plan to leave the EU. "We will provide certainty wherever we can," said May.

2. Control of own laws. "Leaving the European Union will mean that our laws will be made in Westminster, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast," said the British prime minister.

3. Strengthening the bond between the four nations that are in the UK. "A stronger Britain demands that we strengthen the precious union between the four nations of the United Kingdom," she said.

4. Maintaining the common travel area with Ireland. "We will deliver a practical solution that allows the maintenance of the Common Travel Area with the Republic of Ireland," said May.

5. Control of immigration coming from the EU. "Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe," she added.

6. Rights for EU nationals in Britain, and British nationals in the EU. The British prime minister said: "We want to guarantee rights of EU citizens living in Britain & rights of British nationals in other member states, as early as we can."

7. Protecting workers' rights. The Conservative leader said: "Not only will the government protect the rights of workers set out in European legislation, we will build on them."

8. A Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) with European markets. "We will pursue a bold and ambitious Free Trade Agreement with the European Union," said May.

9. New trade deals with other, non-EU countries. "It is time for Britain to get out into the world and rediscover its role as a great, global, trading nation," said the British prime minister. She talked of "old friends and new allies" at least thrice in her speech.

10. Place for science and innovation. "We will welcome agreement to continue to collaborate with our European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives," said May.

11. Cooperation on issues like fighting crime and terrorism. The British prime minister said: "We will continue to work closely with our European allies in foreign and defence policy even as we leave the EU itself."

12. A smooth and orderly exit. May finally said: "We believe a phased process of implementation will be in the interests of Britain, the EU institutions and member states."