- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
- Play Sewol disaster ferry fully lifted from sea
-
- Play Man stabbed by Westminster attacker Khalid Masood 15 years ago speaks out
- Play Sewol disaster ferry fully lifted from sea
- Play Dozens arrested at anti-corruption protests in Russia
- Play Cities across the world switch lights off for Earth Hour
- Play Police officer tries to capture escaped cow and fails
Brexit day: Prime Minister Theresa May tells parliament that Article 50 has been triggered
Prime Minister Theresa May has formally told the UK parliament that Article 50 has been triggered on 29 May. Sir Tim Barrow, the British Ambassador to the EU, handed Donald Tusk a letter signed by May signalling the UKs desire to begin formal divorce proceedings.
Most popular