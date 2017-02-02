Brexit bill passes parliament with flying colours

Lawmakers voted by 498 to 114 in favour of allowing the bill to progress to the next, more detailed legislative stage. Earlier they rejected an attempt to throw out the bill, proposed by pro-EU Scottish nationalists. Prime Minister Theresa Mays plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday (1 February) night, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March. Mays government is seeking approval for a new law giving her the right to trigger Article 50 of the EUs Lisbon Treaty - the legal process for leaving the bloc - after the Supreme Court ruled she could not take that decision unilaterally. The bill could complete the legislative process by 7 March.May wants to begin exit negotiations with the EU by 31 March, starting two years of talks that will define Britains economic and political future and test the unity of the EUs 27 remaining members.Despite presiding over a Conservative Party divided over staying in the EU, May, who campaigned for a Remain vote, secured almost unanimous support from her lawmakers for the legislation. The opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had also pledged his partys support for the bill at this stage, but 47 of his lawmakers defied his order and voted against the bill.