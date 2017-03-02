Brexit Bill defeated in House of Lords

  March 2, 2017
    By Reuters
Theresa May has had her first set back on the road to triggering Article 50 after her Brexit Bill was defeated in the House of Lords. The Lords backed an amendment to protect the rights of EU citizens to remain in the UK post Brexit. The House of Lords backed the amendment by 358 votes to 256.
