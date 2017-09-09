Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee today (September 9) found batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's "biggest fan" during a Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2017 Twenty20 match in Mysuru.

40-year-old Lee, who is part of "Star Sports" TV commentary panel, tweeted a picture of Tendulkar's fan spotted in one of the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Stadium's stands at KPL match between Bijapur Bulls and Ballari Tuskers on Saturday.

In the picture, the man has got a tattoo of Tendulkar's face on his body.

Lee tweeted and instagramed to Tendulkar, "Hey @sachintendulkar I think I have found your biggest fan! 1 Proud supporter for sure. I promised him I would show you so here it is #ink."

As soon as Lee posted this to his nearly 2 million followers on Twitter, he started receiving replies. Users on Twitter and Instagram loved the image and began commenting.

The Australian is enjoying his time in Mysuru as he turned wrestler and won against one of the locals in a mini bout. Lee is with his compatriot and former batsman Dean Jones among others in the commentary team. This is Lee's first time in KPL commentary.

Another Australian, former left-hand batsman Michael Hussey is also set to join the TV commentary team in the later stages of KPL.

Lee is expected to extend his stay in India to continue commentary with "Star Sports" as Australia will play the home team in a limited overs series starting on September 17 in Chennai.

An honour to meet her Royal Highness of Mysuru today. A Private tour of the Royal Palace & even played the piano for her @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/KI2FMfiAIy — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 4, 2017

One of the fastest bowlers in the world during his playing career, Lee represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is. He retired from international cricket in 2012.

KPL, hosted by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is in its sixth year. This season's tournament ends on September 23 (Saturday) in Hubballi. There are seven teams in the fray.