The Celtic boss did admit that the big spending French club were a superior team but insisted that his side are looking forward to facing them. Celtic take on PSG in the Group B match on 12 September, with both sides enjoying an unbeaten start to the season.
Brendan Rogers claims Celtic are not intimidated by PSG ahead of Champions League clash
- September 12, 2017 16:02 IST
