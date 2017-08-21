Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Close
An extremely rare astronomical event takes place on Monday, August 21, offering a visual treat to a majority of the US states, including Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

A total solar eclipse will darken the sky for more than two minutes in the middle of the day as the moon moves between the sun and Earth. This celestial event will run over the course of 100 minutes and NASA estimates more than 300 million people in the States could potentially view the total solar eclipse in its full glory.

Monday's total solar eclipse is particularly important because it is the first time in 99 years that such an event is taking place across the continental United States from coast to coast. According to ABC News, the upcoming total solar eclipse is the first continent-wide eclipse to be visible only from the US since 1776.

Such a rare event will be commemorated as NASA is prepared to capture the astronomical event before, during and after the eclipse. There are 11 spacecraft, more than 50 high altitude balloons across the path of totality, at least three NASA aircrafts, and astronauts aboard the ISS waiting to capture the rare celestial event from different vantage points. The end result is going to be a wealth of breathtaking images of the total solar eclipse taking place on Monday.

While the event is not set to begin for a few more hours, we bring you some breathtaking photos of previous solar eclipses that took place in different parts of the world. This will build more enthusiasm to watch the exhilarating event on Monday.

A multiple exposure shows stages of a total solar eclipse, taken in five minute intervals (L-R) near Neunkirchen, some 50kms south of Vienna, August 11, 1999.
A view of total solar eclipse is seen from southeastern island of kastellorizo in Greece March 29, 2006.
The moon passes between the earth and the sun to cause an annular solar eclipse as seen in Cali, Colombia, April 8, 2005.
A solar eclipse is seen in the Altai region some 300 km (186 miles) from Barnaul August 1, 2008.
The moon passes between the earth and the sun to cause an annular eclipse as seen from in Venezuela's Andean village of Macigual in western state of Merida, 730 km from Caracas, April 8, 2005.
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, located around 700 kilometres (437 miles) north of Adelaide December 4, 2002. The town is one o
The moon hides the sun at the beginning of the last total solar eclipse of the millennium August 11 in Bucharest, the only European capital placed right in the path of the eclipse.
A view of the total solar eclipse over southern Belgium in Torgny August 11, 1999.
The moon almost completely covers the sun just before totality during a total solar eclipse in North Iwojima island, Japan July 22, 2009.
The moon almost completely covers the sun just before totality during a total solar eclipse in North Iwojima island, Japan July 22, 2009.Reuters

