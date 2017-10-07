Renowned surgical breast cancer specialist Dr Kristi Funk, who treated Angelina Jolie, has shared some simple tips and tricks to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. Funk, who founded the Pink Lotus Breast Center, spoke about breast cancer on US breakfast show, Good Morning America.

She cleared the misconception that breast cancer is hereditary. "If you ask breast cancer patients if any of their relatives had breast cancer, 85 percent will say no," she said.

"There's 1.7million invasive breast cancers being diagnosed globally this year. I promise you, over one million of them I know how to control and prevent. It starts with the diet. Diet, nutrition, exercise, obesity, alcohol – there's so much we can control," she added.

Funk also shared top 10 prevention tips. Here are the top 10 tips that can help prevent the risk of developing breast cancer.

Eat cruciferous vegetables every day

Cruciferous vegetables like Cauliflower, broccoli, kale, cabbage and brussels sprouts are masterminds in seeking and destroying cancer cells, Funk said. She said that Broccoli is the superhero of all food.

Eat antioxidant-rich berries

Berries, including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are all rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients, Funk said.

"These things are free-radical scavengers so, believe it or not, berries make cancer cells commit suicide. I blend a cup a day into a shake," she said. "Frozen berries release the polyphenols faster, so it is one of the foods that are better frozen."

Eat more turmeric

Turmeric is one amazing superfood for your breast health. A quarter teaspoon of turmeric in a smoothie can help a lot. Turmeric has one main active ingredient and that is called curcumin, which has cancer-fighting benefits.

Indian Gooseberry

"AMLA" or the Indian Gooseberry, which also comes in a powdered form, has the highest concentration of antioxidants on earth, according to Funk. She uses a tablespoon of Amla powder in her smoothie every day.

Eat more soy products

Funk also busted the myth that soy is not good for breast cancer patients. She told the host that studies, since 2009, have shown that soy has anti-estrogen, which is used to treat breast cancer. So consuming soy products, including tempeh, tofu, edamame and soy milk, are good for breast health.

Fill your home with household plants

Plants absorb toxins from the air, so it is good to have your households with different types of plants, Funk said.

Stick to regular bar soaps

According to Funk, use the old-fashioned bar soap rather than the antibacterial soap, as the old-fashioned soaps can lessen the risk of toxins.

Eat more mushrooms

Another great source for nutrients is mushrooms. Common button mushrooms have anti-cancer qualities.

Buy organic when eating the skin of produce

Funk also recommended eating organic food as often as you can. She also said it is important with fruits or vegetable you eat with the skin as it may have absorbed toxins.

Dust and vacuum your home regularly

To reduce the number of toxins in the air, dusting, cleaning and vacuuming your home on a regular basis is important, according to Funk.