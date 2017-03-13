Consumption of cream cheese and cheddar in high quantities is likely to trigger breast cancer, whereas yogurt could lower the risk, a new study reveals.

The study was carried out by Susan McCann, PhD, Department of Cancer Prevention and Control at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York.

In the US, breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer after skin cancer.

According to Medical News Today, it is estimated that 2017 will witness around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women, along with 40,000 deaths.

Dairy products, which include different nutrients as well as non-nutrient substances, are capable of impacting the cancer etiology by raising or depleting the risk.

Data assessed by researchers was collected from Roswell Park Data Bank and Biorepository dating from 2003-2014.

The data analysed came from 9,187 women, of which 4,941 were diagnosed with breast cancer. These women had to complete a questionnaire regarding their consumption of dairy products per month.

The results revealed that a high dairy intake was related to a 15% lower risk of breast cancer. Women who consumed yogurt in abundance saw a decreased risk of up to 39%.

It was also found that high consumption of cheese, especially cream and cheddar, spiked the breast cancer risk by approximately 53%.

"This study of the differences among women and their consumption of dairy products offers significant new understanding into the potential risk factors associated with breast cancer," Christine Ambrosone, PhD, chair of the Department of Cancer Prevention and Control, told Medical News Today.

While diet is thought to be responsible for 30% of all cancers, we hope that further research will help us to more fully understand which food products are most valuable in terms of reducing risk for this disease," Ambrosone concluded.

This study has been published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition.