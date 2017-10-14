In 2017, around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are likely to impact women in the US along with 63,410 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

Out of the estimated number of invasive breast cancer cases, around 2,470 new cases of men being diagnosed are likely to be reported in 2017, according to breastcancer.org.

These 6 superfoods can combat breast cancer:

1. Fruits and vegetables:

Include all kinds of fruits and vegetables in your diet, especially those of different colours as they are a great source of antioxidants. Cruciferous veggies such as broccoli, cabbage, bok choy and brussel sprouts are considered to be excellent anti-cancerous foods. Apartfrom being fibrous, these veggies are a great source of carotene, vitamins C, E and K, minerals and folate. Also include green leafy vegetables in your diet in more quantity.

2. Salmon:

If you want to keep breast cancer at bay or you know you might be at the risk of being diagnosed to this disease, the first thing to do is to keep inflammation causing food at bay. Consumption of fish such as salmon or tuna is recommended by dieticians as it is a good source of healthy fatty acids and lean proteins. It is a brilliant substitute for inflammatory foods such as processed or red meats.

3. Garlic and onions:

The National Cancer Institute advices breast cancer patients to consume garlic, onions, chives and shallots as these are health enhancing and immunity boosting. Containing flavonoids, these can do wonders for the cancer patients.

4. Legumes:

Beans, lentils and peas are great sources of fibre, which are crucial for changing the impact of hormonal alterations which occur due to breast cancer. "High fibre intake may have a positive benefit by altering hormonal actions of breast cancer and other hormonal-dependent cancers," as quoted by the Johns Hopkins Medical Center. Also have flaxseeds as they are likely to cut the risk of the disease.

5. Whole Grains:

Include more whole grains in your diet such as quinoa, brown rice, whole wheat bread. This is an advice given by the John Hopkins Medical Center especially for those who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Also make sure that you avoid having beef, cheeses, processed foods, fried snacks, refined sugar and alcohol to prevent the disease from escalating further. Refined sugars are known to cause metabolic abnormalities according to a study, hence opt for sugar free snacks or minimise the intake of refined sugars.