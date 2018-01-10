After Akshay Kumar's first look in Kesari, the makers of the movie have revealed the name of the female lead. Karan Johar took to Twitter and made the big announcement.

Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the lead actress in Kesari opposite Akshay. "The lead actress in #KESARI is ........PARINEETI CHOPRA! @ParineetiChopra," KJo tweeted.

This is the first time Akshay and Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space. The actress had last appeared in Golmaal Again that was a big hit.

Now, she has bagged another big project. There were reports earlier as well claiming that Parineeti has been roped in for the big film, but there was no official confirmation on it.

Kesari is based on The Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought by 21 Sikhs of the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment on September 12, 1897, against 10,000 Afghans.

The first look of Akshay in Kesari showed the actor sporting a turban, and full beard. Akshay had shared the first look on Twitter with the caption as, "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always."

Akshay has been having a great phase at the box office, with multiple back to back hits. All his last movies since 2016 have hit the century at the Indian Box office. While he is gearing up for the release of Padman in January 26, Kesari is certainly one of the most awaited flicks.

With the announcement of the male and female lead in Kesari been made, fans will now wait to know the entire star cast of the big film.