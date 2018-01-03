A big announcement on Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 (2 point 0) has been made: The teaser of 2.0 will be released on January 6 in Malaysia. It will be unveiled at the big event of Natchathira Vizha 2018.

As soon as the news broke, fans of Rajinikanth and Akshay started sharing the same on social media. Excited fans cannot wait to have a glimpse of the big budget movie.

2.0 is a science fiction, and the first Indian movie to have directly shot in 3D. Sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, 2.0 will present Rajni playing the characters of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, while Akshay will play the main antagonist. It also features Amy Jackson.

It is also touted to be the most expensive film in the history of Indian cinema. Originally to be made in Hindi and Tamil, the movie will also have a Telugu dubbed version.

Earlier, the makers of 2.0 had grabbed attention by revealing the interesting looks of all the characters. Akshay's evil avatar had hogged maximum limelight.

Elated fans are now too curious to catch the teaser of one of the most awaited flick of 2018. The film's worldwide premiere is scheduled for April, 2018, and the film is expected to be released in 15 languages.