The release date of Yash Raj Films' yet-to-be-titled upcoming action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor has been announced. It is now scheduled to release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2019. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

And while there was a lot of anticipation and curiosity among fans about what kind of roles or characters Hrithik and Tiger would play in the film, the question has now been answered.

The movie will see Hrithik playing Tiger's guru in this thriller and it will go on floors in August 2018, concluding by 2019 February-end.

The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films and trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news to moviegoers.

More on Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff - Vaani Kapoor starrer: Hrithik plays Tiger’s guru in this thriller... Filming to begin in Aug 2018... Shooting will conclude by Feb-end 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Tiger is very excited to work with the Bang Bang actor, who he idolises in his real life.

And as it is a known fact that Tiger and Hrithik are two of the most outstanding dancers in Bollywood, one can expect to see them shaking a leg together and matching steps on the dance floor. After Befikre, Vaani Kapoor is also expected to set the screen ablaze with her sizzling persona.

While we are waiting for more information from the makers on the project, the movie will definitely give viewers a taste of fresh romance and sizzling chemistry on screen.

The movie will bring the trio of Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani together for the first time.