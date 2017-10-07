Veteran film director Kundan Shah passed away on Saturday, October 7, according to TV reports.

He was 69 years of age. Details about the cause of his death are still awaited.

Shah, who achieved iconic fame with the social satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, also directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in 1994.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri tweeted after the news broke: "RIP Kundan Shah. #JaaneBhiDoYaaron was a classic. #KabhiHaanKabhiNaa is one of my fav films ever. May u Keep the heavens entertained [sic].