Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal and Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, who got married on 19 January 2016 welcome a baby girl.

An official statement says: "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

This news definitely comes as surprise as Asin didn't make any public appearance with her baby bump. Asin has kept her personal life quite secretive post marriage to Rahul Sharma.

The couple tied the knot according to both Christian and Hindu customs. The marriage was held at the Dusit Devarana resort in New Delhi. Akshay, who is close to the couple, attended the wedding as well.

As earlier reported, it was the "Airlift" actor who had leaked online Asin and Rahul's wedding card. There were reports that Akshay played cupid for the now married couple. It was he who hid Asin and Rahul together in a cupboard while playing hide and seek with some friends a long time ago.

Also, in an interview, Akshay, who had been the brand ambassador for Micromax, said he had been hiding Asin's relationship with Rahul for more than three years now.

Akshay even told PTI: "Yes, it is true that I introduced them. But I have not opened any company for matchmaking."

Asin, who made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Aamir Khan in Ghajini, was last seen in 2015 comedy All Is Well, starring Abhishek Bachchan.