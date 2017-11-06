Kamaal R Khan aka KRK reportedly attempted suicide on Monday. The self-proclaimed critic had earlier threatened that he would kill himself if Twitter does not restore his account.

Rumours are that KRK attempted suicide, and is currently in critical condition in a hospital. One Twitter handle that is known for giving out authentic information about Bigg Boss show, tweeted that KRK tried to kill himself, and is now hospitalised.

"Breaking! Ex BB Contestant Kamal khan Aka KRK attempted Suicide. He is in Hospital fighting for his life now," Twitter handle of The Khabri stated on Monday evening.

However, it is still not confirmed that if the controversial man actually did something like that or not. There has not been any update from the Twitter handle of KRK Box Office as well.

Breaking! Ex BB Contestant Kamal khan Aka KRK attempted Sucide.

He is in Hospital fighting for his life now. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 6, 2017

However, a tweet was made from KRK Box Office on November 2 saying that police had reached his house that day as someone told them that he had plans to commit suicide.

"According to our sources-Versova Area police has just reached to KRK Bungalow because they got call that KRK is going to commit suicide today," KRK Box Office had tweeted on November 2.

According to our sources-Versova Area police has just reached to KRK Bungalow because they got call that KRK is going to commit suicide today. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 3, 2017

KRK's Twitter account was suspended after he revealed the climax of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar during his Twitter review. It was believed that Twitter had suspended his handle on request from Aamir.

Later, KRK had issued a statement saying that he would commit suicide if Twitter did not restore his account within 15 days.

"I request @Twitterindia and staff Ms. Mahima Kaul, Viral Jani and Mr. Taranjeet Singh to restore my account within 15 days. 1st they did charge me millions of rupees and then suddenly suspended my account. So am depressed because they have cheated me. If they won't restore my account, then I will commit suicide and all these people will be responsible for my death. From depressed KRK," he had said in a statement.

There has not been any official confirmation if KRK actually attempted suicide till this story was filed.