Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrendered to the Hyderabad police on Saturday, September 23, midnight, in connection with a rape case.

The news came after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea on Friday. The Chennai Express producer will be produced in the court today, IANS reported.

In January this year, Morani was booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman. A case was filed under IPC section 376 for rape, 417 for cheating, 342 for wrongful confinement and 506 for criminal intimidation.

While Morani had secured an anticipatory bail from a local court, the Hyderabad police filed a petition in court seeking the cancellation of his anticipatory bail.

It was then that the producer had filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging the Hyderabad High Court's verdict cancelling his bail.

Back in 2011, Morani, who has produced films like Chennai Express, Ra.One, Happy New Year, Dum among others, was named in the infamous 2G spectrum scam.