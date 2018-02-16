It has been a while since one of the greatest shows on television history was last aired. However, in a recent incident straight out of a 'Breaking Bad' episode, a makeshift methamphetamine lab in a casino hotel led to a fire injuring two people at the Tropicana Atlantic City hotel in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The man who rented the room to create his meth lab was arrested after a fire was detected from his room. Soon after the incident, the hotel staff wasted no time in evacuating their guests from four floors.

The suspect identified as Michael Pillar from Ocean County was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug production facility and criminal mischief, according to NBC Philadelphia.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority at Tropicana Atlantic City. Only a few rooms were affected by the fire. Hotel rooms have been professionally inspected, and cleared to go back online tomorrow." Steve Callender, the general manager of the casino hotel said.

Callender also added that the casino hotel is now safe to stay and can be accessed from Friday.

The damage was reportedly caused at the makeshift meth lab on the 44th floor of the hotel following which the State Police hazardous material response unit team managed to successfully dismantle the lab.

As per reports, the fire is said to have occurred at 9.47 am on Wednesday when the bed and the bathroom caught fire. Apart from the building's sprinkler system, the fire was eventually doused after fire department officials took over the situation, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Soon after the fire broke out, surveillance camera saw two men and a woman fleeing the spot. They were later caught and kept in custody and two of them were released with any charges. The one arrested is being currently held at the Atlantic County Jail.