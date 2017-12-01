Popular TV actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe got married on December 1. The gorgeous actress gave a glimpse of their wedding to the fans by posting a few live videos on social media.

Aashka looked stunning in a beautiful white bridal dress, while the groom appeared in a suit. The newly wed is seen exchanging vows in the videos. Good friend Mouni Roy appeared as the bridesmaid.

The wedding ceremony is taking place at Ahmedabad, the hometown of Aashka, as of reporting. It is a Christian style wedding, which will be followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Later the two will celebrate their new life with a fat Indian wedding reception on December 3.

As Aashka and Brent are all set to begin the new phase of life, fans cannot stop congratulating the two.

Apparently, the idea to get married in Gujarat was that of the groom himself as he loves Gujarati cuisine.

"Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as the first Indian wedding he attended was that of my cousin's in Ahmedabad and ever since he has been keen on us commemorating this special day of our lives in Gujarat. And yes he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine as he loves his aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. American Ban Gaya Gujarati," Aashka had told a daily earlier.

The Naagin actress has been dating Brent for quite some time after meeting him in the US. The couple was also seen as participants in Nach Baliye 8. We wish them a happy married life.