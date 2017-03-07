Brazilian player scores direct from kick-off

Mirray, a 23-year-old Brazilian soccer player, scored a spectacular strike on 4 March, directly from kick-off. Playing in the Serie A3 Championship, Mirray’s club hopes the goal could be worthy of winning Fifa’s Puskás Awards. The Paskas Award goes to the ‘most beautiful’ goal of the year, and previous winners have included football superstars Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.