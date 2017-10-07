A match that has the potential to be the final in any football tournament in the world is being played out in the group stages of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in India on Saturday October 7. South American powerhouses Brazil take on European giants Spain at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Check out all the information below:

BRAZIL vs SPAIN

Date - October 7

Time - 5 pm IST, 12:30 pm CET, 8:30 am Brazil time

Venue - JLN Stadium Kochi

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3, DD Sports (India)

SporTV (Brazil)

Gol (Spain)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Eurosport Player (Spain)

Live scores

Twitter