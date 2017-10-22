Brazil take on Germany in what is billed as "one of the most anticipated matches" of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, October 22.

Brazil, who are expected to have a lot of support in Kolkata on Sunday, were unstoppable in the group stages as they went on to win all their three matches and topped Group D.

The South American giants then went on to demolish Honduras 3-0 in the R16 round on 18 October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, much to the delight of the football-crazy crowd in the southern Indian city.

The Selcao will start the match as slight favourites given their all-round showings in the ongoing tournament. While the likes of Paulinho and Brenner have shone for the Brazilians at the front, their defencive discipline has been their strong point in the campaign -- they have conceded only one goal from four matches in the ongoing tournament.

Germany have to be at their attacking best to have a chance of troubling Brazil. However, there is bad news for them as Dennis Jastrzembski will not be available after having picked up two yellow cards in the tournament. The onus to get the goals will fall on Jann-Fiete Arp, who has been the most impressive German teenager so far.

Meanwhile, coach Christian Wueck needs to make sure his boys don't feel a lot of pressure as the sea of crowd are expected to root for Brazil. The German tactician also spoke of the crowd factor ahead of the match.

"I think for us it's a pleasure to play before 30-40,000 people, it is no pressure for us," Wueck said.

On the other hand, Brazil will be reminded of the 7-1 thrashing the senior team took against Germany in the semi-final of 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, their coach Amadeu Carlos stressed they would be happy to keep in mind the senior team's win over Germany in the Rio Olympics final last year.

"We just don't want to remember what happened in Belo Horizonte. Already three years have gone since that took place," Carlos said.

He added: "We prefer to recall the occasion when we won the Olympic gold medal at the Maracana, which was only a year ago. In fact, that's what is fresh on our minds."

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The quarter-final between Brazil and Germany will start at 8pm local time, 2:30pm GMT.

Live streaming & TV coverage