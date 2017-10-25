The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is proud to host another big fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Wednesday October 25. Although the high-volatile semifinal match between Brazil and England was originally scheduled to take place in Guwahati, poor ground conditions in the stadium led to a reshuffle of plans.

Guwahati's loss is Kolkata's gain!

So much has been the frenzy to purchase tickets that online booking got shut down within just a couple of hours. The stadium capacity is 66,000 and over 1.5 lakh people were waiting in queue online to purchase the tickets.

Needless to say, several Indian football fans are sad now after not getting a chance to attend the match at the stadium LIVE. They have to be content with watching the action on TV and online on Wednesday afternoon.

Mother of all matches

Coming to the match, Brazil versus England. What a fixture! The Young Lions played their group games at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and they have made it their happy hunting ground this tournament. Brazil under 17 football team, on the other hand, played just once so far at the stadium, and were simply stunned with the reception they received.

Needless to say, a thrilling victory against Germany was all they could gift back to the fans and they rightly did so!

"It (Our performance) has been absolutely brilliant so far. We had a great experience playing here (at the Salt Lake Stadium)," mentioned England under 17 football team coach Steve Cooper said in the pre-match presser.

"We know that our opposition will enjoy the lion's share of support. But, our boys should get used to that and it'll add to their experience. It'll be really great if we can turn them into our way."

Brazil, meanwhile, are preparing another gift for the plethora of Selecao fans in Kolkata.

"We want to give you all the support and love back and win it tomorrow," Brazil U-17 team coach Carlos Amadeu mentioned. "We will try to do the same whatever we have done in the competition so far and continue the work - to play the game in the Brazilian way.

"We want to give you back all the support and love and win tomorrow's game", Amadeu added.

Trivia: Watch out for Brazil's Lincoln, Paulinho and goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. For England, Rhian Brewster, Angel Gomes and Philip Foden remain the key players.

BRAZIL vs ENGLAND

Date - October 25

Time - 5 pm IST, 12:30 pm BST, 9:30 am Brasil time

Venue - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3, DD Sports (India)

Eurosport 2 (United Kingdom)

Globo, SporTV (Brazil)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio [FM Rainbow] (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Eurosport Player (United Kingdom)

Live scores

Twitter