Brazil have already sealed qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Just one group game still remains for them, however, in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. The Selecao take on powerhouses Chile on Tuesday October 10 in Sao Paulo.

While the entire world waits with bated breath to find out if Argentina can indeed seal an automatic qualification to the World Cup as they take on Ecuador at the same time, Chile look keen to get that expectaion ticked off comfortably.

Problem is that Brazil have lost just once in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and look menacing with every passing match.

With Arturo Vidal out with suspension, all the pressure falls upon Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. Can La Roja just about cause an upset? Brazil have a key defender missing in Thiago Silva and that could be seen as a major advantage for the away side.

The Selecao front three of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, will be a nightmare for the Chile defence.

BRAZIL vs CHILE

Date - October 10

Time - 5 am IST (Wednesday), 12:30 am BST (Wednesday), 8:30 pm Brazil time

Venue - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony TEN 2 (India)

Globo, SporTV (Brazil)

Fox Sports (Chile)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Live scores

Twitter