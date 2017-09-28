The wait for the mega competition, FIFA U-17 World Cup, is gradually coming to an end. The grand event is set to take place from October 6 with the finals being set for October 28. All the teams will be vying for ultimate glory, and Brazil, who are known as a great football nation, will definitely start the competition as one of the favourites.

The competition is also going to be special for all these young players, who could garner huge attention with their splendid performances. With scouts from various clubs around the world expected to witness Brazilian players, the youngsters will be keen to show their ability with the ball on their feet.

Brazil will be desperate to win the title, which they last won in 2013. There has been a 14-year drought for the boys from Brazil.

Can they get their game going and entertain one and all with their flair and skills?

Brazil always have some quality players, but they must be aware of the need to start well and move into the knockout stages of the competition.

Brazil are clubbed in the same group alongside Spain, Niger and North Korea, which could be tricky for them. Brazil open their campaign against European champions Spain, which is going to be a cracker of a contest.

The South American side needs to play some consistent football to top the group. But, if we look at the other groups in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, all of them are quite tough, which is expected.

Most of Brazil players landed in Mumbai on Tuesday, but one of their star players Vinicius Junior has not reached the country, and is expected to join the team soon. He is going to be one of the star attractions in the World Cup, and is said to have a huge future ahead of him.

Brazil Squad Goalkeepers: Gabriel Brazao, Lucas Alexandre, Yuri Sena Defenders: Wesley, Luan Candido, Weverson, Lucas Halter, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Vitor Eduardo Midfielders: Alan de Souza, Marcos Antonio, Rodrigo Nestor, Victor Bobsin, Victor Yan, Vitinho Forwards: Brenner, Lincoln, Paulinho, Vinicius Jr, Yuri Alberto.

Matches