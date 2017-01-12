Brawl breaks out in Turkish parliamentary debate over new constitution

Brawls erupted as politicians from AK Party tried to prevent CHP MP, Fatma Kaplan from filming the voting session with her mobile. Politicians from two parties traded kicks and punches as acting parliament speaker adjourned the session. The fights broke out during a debate at general assembly on constitutional changes that would hand President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers as an executive president.Under the reform, President Erdogan will be able to appoint and dismiss government ministers, take back the leadership of the ruling party, and govern until 2029.Erdogan and his supporters argue that Turkey needs the strong leadership of an executive presidency to prevent a return to the fragile coalition governments of the past, but opponents fear the reform will fuel authoritarianism.