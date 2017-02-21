Brave waiter drags flailing monitor lizard from restaurant

  February 21, 2017
    By Storyful
Diners enjoying Sunday lunch at a restaurant on New South Wales’ South Coast got a bit of a shock when a waiter dragged a struggling monitor lizard out among their tables towards the door. Also known as a goanna, the monitor lizard is a carnivore that typically eats small animals, insects or eggs.
