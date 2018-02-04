Brave sisters use chairs to take down carjacker at LA nail salon Close
Sisters Melda and Virginia Martinez Bojorquez went into a nail salon in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, when a carjacking suspect viciously attacked them on January 31. The suspect punched the victims several times, the LAPD said. He also swung a chair and hit the victim until employees from a neighboring business arrived and apprehended the suspect. Police arrested the 25-year-old Gustavo Arando, who was also connected to a robbery and carjacking earlier that morning, following the incident.