Brave labradoodle dog rescued by firefighters from icy river in Iowa

Firefighters in Madison County, Iowa managed to rescue a dog from a frozen river on 2 January. Dog walker Jerry Romine spotted the mutt, later identified as 13-year-old labradoodle Sam, and called the fire brigade. From a boat, they managed to pull the dog to safety and took it to a veterinary centre where it made a full recovery.
