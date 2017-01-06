- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Brave labradoodle dog rescued by firefighters from icy river in Iowa
Firefighters in Madison County, Iowa managed to rescue a dog from a frozen river on 2 January. Dog walker Jerry Romine spotted the mutt, later identified as 13-year-old labradoodle Sam, and called the fire brigade. From a boat, they managed to pull the dog to safety and took it to a veterinary centre where it made a full recovery.
Most popular