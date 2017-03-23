- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia

Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
Police have released a clip of a 999 call from a four-year-old boy who saved his mums life to remind parents the importance of teaching young children their address and how to use 999 in an emergency. Four-year-old Roman called 999 from his mums mobile phone on Tuesday, 7 March, and was put through to a police call handler.
