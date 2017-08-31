Could Bran be the ultimate Night King? A lot of fan theories have been talking about the possibility but the GoT fans must be struggling to connect the dots between the two characters. Some fan theories suggest, Bran was time-travelling when Night King was created by the Children of the Forest, but gets trapped within his body accidentally.

The 80-minutes-long Game of Thrones season 7 finale was filled with a lot of elements including reunions, revenge, flashback, intimacy and heartbreak. The episode was not that action-packed but at the end of the episode, the Night King and his armies were seen destroying the wall and marching onwards.

But among all these, an eagle-eyed fan spotted something really bizarre and it is likely to have a connection with the Bran Stark's Night King fan theory.

So what is the little yet MAJOR clue about the Night King?

It is absolutely a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

Following the wreckage of the wall, the Night King and his troops of undead armies begin to march. But as they start marching, an aerial shot shows that it forms a sign like the House Stark dire wolf sigil. Hence, is it a hint towards the Bran Stark being the Night King theory?

You can check the scene below.

Did the Army of the Dead just formed Stark's sigil? Is Bran really the Night King? I have so many questions!!! 2019 be quick#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wifC8QjbiC — DRACARYS ? (@JanellaYapo) August 29, 2017

While fans are freaking out over the tiny detail thinking about Bran is the Night King, it may hint at something completely different. It could mean that the Night King and the army of wights are going to attack the Stark first or Starks are the ones who can defeat the undead.

Or, it just may be an Easter egg as a Redditor named 'el2mador' pointed out, "That's a very nice Easter Egg probably as an in-joke for the show creators/digital effects crew."