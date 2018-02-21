Jennifer Lawrence went braless in a sizzling figure-hugging halterneck at her upcoming movie Red Sparrow's photocall held at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Tuesday, February 20. JLaw's attire is reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley's 1994 Versace safety pin gown which she wore at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

JLaw shot the promo trailer of her new movie partially at the Corinthia Hotel, according to the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old stunner stole the show in a plunging black gown, near-identical to that worn by Hurley at the LA bash, 24 years back. Hurley turned heads when she appeared hand in hand with Hugh Grant.

Jennifer Lawrence went braless to exhibit the plunging neckline. The golden safety pins which are missing in JLaw's attire created the oomph factor for Hurley. Jennifer definitely looked sultry with the perfect smokey eyes and a nude pink lips. The neckline and the body-hugging attire complement her hour-glass figure.

Various elements of the outfit such as the slashed leg, the studded halterneck, the bodycon feature in JLaw's attire are similar to the Versace safety pin gown worn by Hurley.

The Versace safety pin gown has been iconic in the world of fashion and JLaw is not the only star to borrow from the 1994 gown. Lady Gaga wore the gown in 2012 to meet Donatella Versace at the promotion of the brand's archive pieces in her music video The Edge Of Glory.

"That dress was a favour from Versace because I couldn't afford to buy one. Hugh's people told me they didn't have any evening wear, but there was one item left in their press office. So I tried it on and that was it," Elizabeth Hurley had told the media when her safety pin Versace gown became the talk of the town.

The dress was termed as crass and distasteful to which Hurley had said that Versace's clothes "celebrate the female form rather than eliminate it."

Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming movie the Red Sparrow will release in March. In the movie, she plays the role of a Russian Ballerina recruited to be a ruthless spy. She has also gone nude for a scene and told Entertainment Tonight that she had more confidence to film the scene compared to three years ago in the movie Passengers.