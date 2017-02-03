Dakota Johnson risked wardrobe malfunction when she attended the premiere of her movie Fifty Shades Darker braless. Dakota looked elegant on Thursday night at the premiere of her film along with her co-star Jamie Dornan in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, she wore a plunging neckline crepe dress with a backless criss-cross detailing in blush pink colour from Valentino's Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Despite risking an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Dakota looked gorgeous in the gown at the premiere.

Apart from Dakota, Jamie, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, director James Foley, author E.L. James, Rita Ora – who looked gorgeous in a gown from the Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Couture, Luke Grimes, singer Halsey, Eric Johnson and Bella Heathcote attended the premiere.

Fifty Shades Darker, which features Jamie and Dakota as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, is slated to release on February 9 worldwide. Directed by James, the erotic thriller also features Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson, Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford and others in supporting roles.

Fifty Shades Darker, which is the second instalment in the Fifty Shades series, has generated a good buzz before its release. However, a source close to the second instalment predicted that the film will not enjoy the same success at the box office as the first instalment, Fifty Shades of Grey.

The first instalment was made on a budget of $40 million and it earned $85.2 million on its opening day and $571 million from the worldwide box office, but the second the instalment is expected to earn less than half of its opening day earnings. Sources close to the sequel predicted that Fifty Shades Darker is expected to earn around $35 million to $40 million on day one at the domestic box office.