- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Brain-controlled robots developed by MIT
The Massachusetts Institute of Technologys Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed a brain-controlled robot - using a cap that detects brain signals when noticing mistakes, it controls the robot to understand when its making mistakes.
Most popular