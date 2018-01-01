Even as the entire B-town was busy holidaying and celebrating the New Year's Eve with their loved ones, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seemed otherwise.

The two actors along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took off to an unknown destination on December 31 to the shoot the first schedule of their film Brahmastra, SpotboyE reported.

Alia Bhatt is likely to play Ranveer Singh's love interest in Rohit Shetty's Simmba

Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. There had been reports that Ayan was mulling over Israel and Jordan as the locations for the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy.

This is the first time Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space. Helmed by Ayan, the fantasy adventure is produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It has been said that the budget of the film exceeds Rs 150 crore and is slated to release in 2019. The film also has television-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

The makers of Brahmastra are said to be keen to make the movie be on par with Hollywood standards and are also looking forward to releasing it in 3D.

Ayan was recently quoted as saying, "It's the biggest project of my life. All my hopes are pinned on this film. I hope it becomes the biggest success... I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film gets even bigger than the cast."

Meanwhile, it was on the same day (December 31) that Alia returned from her long holiday in Bali, Indonesia. The actress along with her girl gang was on the exotic island to celebrate bridal shower of her close friend. She had also been sharing pictures from her vacation with her millions of fans worldwide.