Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew off to Israel on New Year's Eve to kick start shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. While a few pictures of the actors from the exotic location have surfaced online, a latest image of the co-stars show them starting training session with Ido Portal in movement and scene design.

While Ranbir is sporting a white shirt and blue jeans, Alia is seen in a white spaghetti top with a grey long sweater and blue denim.

Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. There had been reports that Ayan was mulling Jordan besides Israel as the locations for the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy.

This is the first time Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space. Helmed by Ayan, the fantasy adventure is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and is slated for release in 2019. The film also has television star-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

The makers of Brahmastra are said to be keen on making the movie to be on par with Hollywood standards and are also looking forward to releasing it in 3D.

Ayan was recently quoted as saying, "It's the biggest project of my life. All my hopes are pinned on this film. I hope it becomes the biggest success... I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film gets even bigger than the cast."