Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses on television, and is currently in the news for her Bollywood film Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

It is known that Mouni is a fitness enthusiast and is one of the fittest actresses on the small screen. From regular exercise to dieting, the actress surely knows how to keep herself fit and healthy.

Mouni, who is quite active on Instagram, recently shared her fitness mantra. It happens to be her diet, which is being set by her diet-specialist Angie Kassabie, during her shoot in Bulgaria.

Through the post, Mouni expressed her gratitude to Kassabie for helping her with her diet in an effective way.

Recently, Mouni made headlines when she shared a picture of her "best boy friend." While one might think it's her rumored boyfriend Mohit Raina, it turned out to be none other than the director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji. In the images posted on Instagram, both Mouni and Ayan, sporting casual looks, were seen smiling and posing for the cameras.

Brahmastra — a fantasy adventure — marks Alia and Ranbir's first film together. In fact, they are rumored to be dating ever since the project went on the floors. Recently, the good-looking actors who are undergoing rigorous training for a high-octane action sequence took a break from their practice to click a selfie with fitness trainer Jonathan Fletcher. Ranbir and the Raazi actress were all smiles in the picture shared by Fletcher on Instagram.

Helmed by Ayan, Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and that it is slated for a 2019 release.

The makers of Brahmastra are said to be keen on making the movie on a par with Hollywood standards and are also looking forward to releasing it in 3D.