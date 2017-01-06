The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce proceedings are back in the news as the Mr & Mrs Smith actress has slammed Pitt in new court documents.

In the latest documents, Jolie reportedly claims that Pitt is "terrified the public will learn the truth" about the breakdown of their marriage. Following the latest round of proceedings, the Hollywood couple has agreed that all the divorce documents details will be sealed from now.

Also read: Celebrity break-ups in 2016: From Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, here are the top 5

The new documents were filed by Pitt's attorney, Lance Spiegel, supporting his request to have custody documents sealed.

According to TMZ, Jolie's lawyer Laura Wasser said Pitt was attempting to "deflect from his own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children."

The documents read: "There is little doubt that he would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse."

Throwing mud at Jolie, Pitt's documents stated that Jolie "apparently has no self-regulation mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses."

Pitt also accused her of "continuing to place her own interests above those of the minor children and to disregard their privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her."

While both of them agreed to seal the documents, an insider told People: "It's nice to see that she has finally come around to supporting the sealing of documents weeks after he requested this action."

"The kids are traumatised. The mom has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on that plane. Her interest since the outset hasn't changed: to protect the health and safety of the kids," the source added.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after Pitt was reportedly involved in a disturbance while on a family flight. In the following month, Jolie was granted full custody of their children. Pitt would continue therapeutic visits with his children.